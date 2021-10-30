NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €36.84 ($43.34) and last traded at €37.18 ($43.74). 37,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.48 ($44.09).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.