Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nomura had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.12%.

Nomura stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,670. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Nomura has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $6.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomura stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nomura were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

