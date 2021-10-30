Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives €5.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.80 ($6.82).

Several research firms have issued reports on NOKIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

