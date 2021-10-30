Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Nokia stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,221,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,576,680. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nokia stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 243,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Nokia worth $21,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

