NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) versus Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Head-To-Head Survey

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) and Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of NN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NN Group has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Biopharmaceutical has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NN Group and Sino Biopharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN Group N/A N/A N/A Sino Biopharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NN Group and Sino Biopharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 Sino Biopharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00

NN Group currently has a consensus price target of $24.15, indicating a potential downside of 9.75%. Given NN Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NN Group is more favorable than Sino Biopharmaceutical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NN Group and Sino Biopharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN Group $22.80 billion 0.75 $2.17 billion N/A N/A Sino Biopharmaceutical $3.43 billion 4.15 $401.53 million $0.02 37.66

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sino Biopharmaceutical.

Summary

NN Group beats Sino Biopharmaceutical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport. The Insurance Europe segment includes life insurance, pension products and to a small extent non-life insurance and retirement services in Central and Rest of Europe. The Japan Life segment manages corporate owned life insurance business. The Asset Management segment relates to the asset management activities. The Other segment comprises of banking activities in the Netherlands, reinsurance and items related to capital management and the head office. The company was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company's principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Qingkeshu tablets, Qianping injections, Anxian capsules, Yinishu tablets, Genike capsules, Shoufu tablets, Jizhi tablets, and Leweixin injection; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, Sacubatro/Valsartan tablets, Tolvaptan tablets, Rivaroxaban tablets, Edaravone injections, Esmolol Hydrochloride injections, Esmolol Hydrochloride and Sodium Chloride injections, Polidocanol injections, Sacubitril Valsartan Sodium tablets, Urapidil Hydrochloride injections, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules, Taiyan tablets, Zoledronic Acid injections, and Yigu injections. Its principal products also comprise digestive system medicines that consists of Aisuping injections, Getai tablets, and Deyou granules; anti-infectious medicines that include Tianjie injections, Fengruineng injections, Tianli injections, and Tianming injections; respiratory system medicines, such as Tianqingsule inhalation powder; and others comprising Debaian cataplasms, and Qingliming injections. In addition, the company engages in property holding activities; the retail and distribution of pharmaceutical products; optometry for optical glasses and sale of ophthalmic products; the provision of medical management consultancy services; and outpatient and surgical procedure. Further, it manufactures, sells, and distributes health food; and develops medical technology. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

