NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

NL Industries has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NL stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. NL Industries has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.44.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. NL Industries had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

