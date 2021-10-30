Niftyx Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $15.61 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $15.61 million and $259,794.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00048624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00234097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00097159 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

