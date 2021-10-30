NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Upgraded to Buy at Laurentian

Laurentian upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFI. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of NFI Group to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of NFI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NFI Group from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.90.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI opened at C$25.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.31. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$14.97 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -192.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$716.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -511.63%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.