NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $402.62 Million

Equities analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to announce sales of $402.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $409.60 million and the lowest is $393.69 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $163.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

NYSE:NEX opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.10.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after buying an additional 4,741,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 112.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after buying an additional 2,881,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5,445.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $8,568,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

