NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.900-$0.960 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.90-$0.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 663,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,076. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 214.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.