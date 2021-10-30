Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80), Fidelity Earnings reports. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

NYSE NEXA traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $8.45. 612,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,214. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexa Resources stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

NEXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

