Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWL stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.98. Newell Brands has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $30.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

