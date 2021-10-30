Neutrino System Base Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $53,506.00 (NSBT)

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. Neutrino System Base Token has a total market capitalization of $255,020.38 and approximately $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino System Base Token has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00071329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00095863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,867.89 or 1.00256102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.03 or 0.06979483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00023122 BTC.

Neutrino System Base Token Profile

Neutrino System Base Token was first traded on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. Neutrino System Base Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino System Base Token’s official website is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

