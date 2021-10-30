Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXUS. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

