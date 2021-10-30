Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 11.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

