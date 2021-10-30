Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 56.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

DFP stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.