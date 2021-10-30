NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Declares Stock Repurchase Program

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $890,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,854 shares of company stock worth $2,678,496. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

