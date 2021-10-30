Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $690.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $690.97. The stock has a market cap of $305.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,977 shares of company stock valued at $77,862,889. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

