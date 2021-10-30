Netbox Coin Price Hits $0.0202 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $1.55 million and $137,614.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00073425 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,036,194 coins and its circulating supply is 76,364,517 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

