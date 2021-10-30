Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

NTOIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,251. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.7983 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

