Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the September 30th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of RRSSF opened at 0.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.62. Neometals has a fifty-two week low of 0.15 and a fifty-two week high of 0.80.
About Neometals
