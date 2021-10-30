NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.