Nemetschek’s (NEMTF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nemetschek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Nemetschek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nemetschek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $104.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96. Nemetschek has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $104.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

