Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.25 ($92.06).

Shares of NEM opened at €99.20 ($116.71) on Friday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12 month high of €105.05 ($123.59). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €85.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

