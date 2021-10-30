Needham & Company LLC Raises SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $200.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $152.73 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.