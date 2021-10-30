NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,658,500 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the September 30th total of 1,957,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,524.4 days.

Shares of RBSPF stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.14. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Separately, Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

