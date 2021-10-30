NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%.

NWG stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 1,551,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NatWest Group by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 268,111 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

