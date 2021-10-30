National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. National Instruments updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.610 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.47-0.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. National Instruments has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.45 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

