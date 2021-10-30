National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce sales of $43.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.70 million and the lowest is $30.70 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $6.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 630.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $149.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.50 million to $169.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $372.04 million, with estimates ranging from $314.15 million to $423.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 111,386 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.85. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

