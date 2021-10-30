National Bankshares Increases Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$93.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$118.19.

TSE EQB opened at C$77.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$141.44. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$41.44 and a 1 year high of C$80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 15.9899989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total value of C$155,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,285,894.40. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,264,320. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,610,250 over the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

