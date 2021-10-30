Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in October

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NPSNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Naspers in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Naspers stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.88. 139,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,976. Naspers has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

