Nasdacoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7,917.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $148,714.70 and approximately $7,917.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,269,759 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

