MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $98.25 and last traded at $99.50. Approximately 1,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 123,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.45.

Specifically, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.