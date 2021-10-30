Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share.

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $162.95. The company had a trading volume of 256,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,422. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $119.36 and a 52 week high of $179.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

