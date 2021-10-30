Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €285.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €277.83 ($326.86).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

