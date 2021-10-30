MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTYFF shares. Veritas Investment Research lowered MTY Food Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target (up previously from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.