MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) fell 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $15.99. 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded MTR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.4738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.71%.

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

