MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the September 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTNOY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. MTN Group has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

