MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the September 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTNOY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. MTN Group has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.61.
About MTN Group
