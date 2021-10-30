M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,747,000 after buying an additional 259,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,863,000 after buying an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $53.33.

