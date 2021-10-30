M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,747,000 after buying an additional 259,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,863,000 after buying an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $53.33.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.