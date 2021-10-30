M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 20.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FERG opened at $151.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.27. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $152.43.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $1.665 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FERG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

