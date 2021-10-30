M&T Bank Corp Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,604,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 989,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,895,000 after purchasing an additional 194,658 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

