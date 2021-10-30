M&T Bank Corp Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 0.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 9.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.01.

QIAGEN stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.