M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,625 shares of company stock worth $860,633. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALK opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

