M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $46,839,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after buying an additional 176,751 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 334,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,421,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE CUZ opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.79.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

