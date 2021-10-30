M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 842.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,548 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 399.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,112,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,023,000 after purchasing an additional 889,642 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after purchasing an additional 711,380 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 415.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 837,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,240,000 after purchasing an additional 674,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $71.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.44. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.