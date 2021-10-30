MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $638.14.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $664.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI has a 1-year low of $344.15 and a 1-year high of $667.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $631.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.75.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MSCI by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

