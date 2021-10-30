MSCI Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.93 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MSCI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the technology company will earn $9.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.78. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $713.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MSCI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.14.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $664.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a one year low of $344.15 and a one year high of $667.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $631.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

