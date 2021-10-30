Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.84. 627,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,270. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

