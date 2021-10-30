Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.84. 627,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,270. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.