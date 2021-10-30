Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Update

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the September 30th total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Movano stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.64. 12,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,549. Movano has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOVE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Movano

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

