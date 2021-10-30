Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 42,177,763 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £5.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.16.

About Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and holds interests in the Arkoma, Stanley, Greater Stanley, Challenger, Champion, and Baja oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosman Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.